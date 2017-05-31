L.A. police investigating reported racial slur sprayed on gate at home of LeBron James

Los Angeles police were called Wednesday to a home belonging to Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James to investigate a reported racial slur spray-painted on the front gate.

Police confirmed the incident, which is still under investigation, to ESPN. It was first reported by TMZ.

The Brentwood home is not James' primary residence.?Capt. Patricia Sandoval, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Police Department, told The Associated Press that James wasn't home at the time.

Sandoval said someone had painted over the slur before officers arrived at the home early Wednesday morning.

Police are investigating it as an act of vandalism and a possible hate crime.

Sandoval said the property manager told officers they believe the incident was captured on surveillance video.

James bought the house in 2015 for roughly $20.9 million. It is 9,440 square feet.

Rich Paul, the agent for James, declined to comment.

James and the Cleveland Cavaliers are in the Bay Area to take on the Golden State Warriors for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.