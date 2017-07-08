Lakers' Brandon Ingram to miss rest of summer league with leg cramps

Los Angeles Lakers forward Brandon Ingram will miss the remainder of the Las Vegas Summer League after suffering cramping in his right calf, the team announced Saturday.

Ingram fell to the floor, clutching his right leg, after missing a potential winning shot in a 96-93 loss to the LA Clippers on Friday night.

The Lakers said Ingram, who was the second overall pick in the 2016 draft, will likely remain with the team and continue to practice.

He talked to reporters after Friday's game and walked out of the arena, so it appears that the Lakers are taking a cautious approach with their young prospect, who scored 26 points in the game.

After Ingram's fall, Magic Johnson shot Ingram a look, and Ingram, who turns 20 in September, was done for the night.

"It was just a cramp," Ingram said after the game. "I was ready to get back to play but looked back over to the sidelines and saw Magic."

ESPN Staff Writer Ohm Youngmisuk contributed to this report.