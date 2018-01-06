Lakers request waivers on Andrew Bogut ahead of deadline

The Los Angeles Lakers have requested waivers on center Andrew Bogut, the team announced Saturday.

The Lakers waived Bogut ahead of the deadline, meaning the team would have to guarantee the center's contract for the remainder of the season. The move allows the Lakers roster flexibility to look at other prospects and potential 10-day contracts while giving Bogut the opportunity to join a potential playoff contender.

The Lakers have lost nine straight games and can use more perimeter shooting. Head coach Luke Walton has often praised Bogut for being the team's top defensive communicator and a wise mentor to several of the young players in the Lakers locker room.