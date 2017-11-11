Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball becomes youngest ever to get triple-double

Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball became the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double, achieving the feat against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday at age 20 years, 15 days.

LeBron James had previously been the youngest to get a triple-double, doing so in the 2004-05 season at 20 years, 20 days.

Ball completed his triple-double when he grabbed his 10th rebound early in the fourth quarter. He also had 13 points and 11 assists at the time.

Ball finished with 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting, to go with 13 assists and 12 rebounds. He also had 3 steals, 3 blocks and 4 turnovers as the Lakers fell 98-90 for their third straight loss.

It's perhaps fitting that Ball collected his first triple-double in his first game against Bucks coach Jason Kidd, who is third all-time in triple-doubles with 107, behind only Oscar Robertson and Magic Johnson.

But Ball, playing in his 13th career game, got his first triple-double much quicker than Kidd, who needed 68 games to get his first.

It took Ball just 15 minutes to reach a double-double Saturday with 11 points and 10 assists. He had six rebounds by halftime and nine by the time he went to the bench for a rest late in the third quarter.

Ball clinched the triple-double with a rebound with 11:39 left in the fourth after Milwaukee's Thon Maker shot an airball into Ball's hands.

In July, Lakers team president Magic Johnson predicted that Ball would be getting multiple triple-doubles as a rookie, after seeing the No. 2 overall pick become the first rookie to get a triple-double in the Las Vegas Summer League.

"You can see that," Johnson said of Ball, who finished with two triple-doubles in summer league. "If he's getting triple-doubles in the summer league, he is going to get triple-doubles in the regular season. Just like me, when I got here, there was pressure. I was the No. 1 pick [in 1979]. I didn't care about that. I am going to play my game. Lonzo is going to play his game. The great ones do."