Lamar Odom regrets affairs, says cocaine helped end career

LOS ANGELES -- Lamar Odom said he's "a walking miracle" after being found unconscious with cocaine in his system in a Nevada brothel in 2015.

Odom told Us Weekly that he blames cocaine for helping end his NBA career. He says "drugs killed my drive to want to train and be in shape."

He also said that he hid his cocaine use from ex-wife Khloe Kardashian for a while, but she found out about two years before their 2013 split.?

"She was disappointed. So was I," he said. "The sad thing about it is, I don't know if I was disappointed because I was actually doing the drug or because she caught me. She knew I was doing cocaine the whole time after that. It was my drug of choice. I'm not going to say she accepted it because that would be the wrong word. Tolerated would be a better word."

He also says that he regrets cheating on Kardashian when they were married.

"If there is one thing I regret when I was married, it was having multiple affairs with different women," he said to Us Weekly. "That wasn't the stand-up thing to do."

Kardashian filed for divorce in 2013 but delayed it after the incident at the brothel. Odom said Kardashian helped him regain his memory after the episode. Their divorce was finalized this past December.

Odom said he's sober now after finishing a rehab stint in January.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.