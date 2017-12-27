Landon Collins apologizes for calling Eli Apple 'a cancer'

Pro Bowl safety? Landon Collins has apologized for calling New York Giants teammate Eli Apple "a cancer," saying in a tweet that he will "never stop supporting" the embattled cornerback.

Collins posted his conciliatory tweet Wednesday, one day after criticizing Apple during a radio interview with 98.7 ESPN New York.

When asked Tuesday what changes should be made to the Giants' secondary, Collins praised cornerbacks Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and Janoris Jenkins?while criticizing Apple -- without calling the former first-round pick by his name.

"There's only just one corner that ... needs to grow, and we all know who that is," Collins said. "That would be the only person I would change out of our secondary group. Besides, the other two guys, [Rodgers-Cromartie] and [Jenkins], I love those two guys. They play hard. They love what they do.

"But that first pick ... he's a cancer."

Apple declined to speak to reporters Wednesday. Interim coach Steve Spagnuolo did not say whether Apple would play in Sunday's season finale against Washington.

Spagnuolo, who replaced the fired Ben McAdoo earlier this month, said he spoke with Apple on Wednesday morning before having a "really good conversation that was really productive" with both Apple and Collins. He?also thought Apple and Collins could "absolutely" coexist on the roster and in the meeting room in the future.

"It's between them," Spagnuolo said. "They were really great, and I'll just leave it alone."

Collins, who was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with a fractured forearm, had to be restrained from confronting Apple in the past few weeks, according to a recent report by NJ Advance Media. Collins said last week during his weekly radio spot that Apple needed to grow up.

The bad blood between the two reached a boiling point when Collins told the media that he has had several conversations with Apple about his struggles and handling himself in a professional manner. The following day, Apple denied that the conversations ever occurred.

Among Apple's recent missteps was tweeting on the sideline during a Dec. 10 loss to Dallas.

Despite his status as a top-10 draft pick, Apple's future with the team appears to be in doubt. The Giants (2-13), who have the worst record in the NFC, fired McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese earlier this month, and Apple has made himself an easy target for the next GM and coach.

ESPN's Jordan Raanan contributed to this report.