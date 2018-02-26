Larry Eustachy steps down at Colorado State after being put on administrative leave

Colorado State?men's basketball coach Larry Eustachy has stepped down, the school announced in a news release Monday.

"At the end of the day, it is time for me to step aside and allow Colorado State to open a new chapter of Rams basketball. Likewise, this also gives me a chance to hit the reset button and then put all my energy into future opportunities," Eustachy said in the statement.

Eustachy had been placed on administrative leave earlier this month amid an internal investigation into his conduct with players and other staff members.

It marks the second time in four years that Colorado State officials have interviewed players and others about the 62-year-old's behavior. A 2013-14 investigation alleged that he created a "culture of fear and intimidation" and emotionally abused his players, according to the 90-page report completed by former Rams athletic director Jack Graham.