Larry Fitzgerald: Drew Stanton has been playing with torn ACL

SEATTLE --?? Arizona Cardinals quarterback Drew Stanton has been playing with a torn ACL, according to one of his teammates.

Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald revealed the injury in a tweet just hours after Stanton led Arizona to a 26-24 win over the Seattle Seahawks?on Sunday.

Stanton missed five games from Week 11 to Week 15 after taking over for starting quarterback Carson Palmer in Week 8 because of a sprained knee.

Stanton threw for 145 yards, a touchdown and an interception on 15-for-34 passing in Sunday's game. Afterward, coach Bruce Arians praised Stanton for his gutsy play, without saying anything about the injury.

"God bless Drew Stanton," Arians said. "He is just a winner. To take that bunch of guys that were left on the field and go down and get a winning field goal was truly amazing, one of the best performances I've seen."

Stanton led Arizona on a 10-play, 62-yard drive late in the fourth quarter that led to Phil Dawson's game-winning field goal. The Cardinals finished the season 8-8.

"We always know it's going to be a dogfight when we come up here and every time we play against them," Stanton said. "We are trying to establish that line of scrimmage, and we are lucky because we have some guys that stepped up and did some really good things."