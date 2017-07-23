Larry Fitzgerald says he won't shed tears when announce retirement

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald may retire after this season. Then again, he may not.

Fitzgerald ducked the question of whether 2017 will be his final season in the NFL during his first press conference of training camp on Sunday.

"I feel good right now," Fitzgerald said. "When that changes, I'll let you know."

Fitzgerald explained that, if he does retire, this year, it won't be announced behind a podium and he won't shed any tears.

"That's not how I am," he said. "I'm just one player out of 1,600 in the National Football League and it's a lot bigger than me. It's never going to be like that."

Fitzgerald is entering his 14thh season in the NFL coming off a second-straight 1,000-yard season in which he led the NFL with 107 receptions at 33 years old.