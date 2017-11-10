Larry Fitzgerald becomes second-youngest player to reach 15,000 receiving yards

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- What seemed like a routine 17-yard catch in the fourth quarter Thursday night for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald was another chapter for him in the NFL record books.

Fitzgerald's first-and-10 catch with 9:23 left in Thursday's 22-16 loss to the Seattle Seahawks pushed him past 15,000 career receiving yards, making him the sixth player in NFL history to reach that mark.

He's the second-youngest player in NFL history to do it, behind Hall of Famer Jerry Rice.?

It took him four catches to reach the plateau. He finished the night with 10 catches for 113 yards.

Fitzgerald now has 15,066 receiving yards for his career, putting him 61 behind No. 5 Tony Gonzalez (15,127), 142 behind No. 4 Isaac Bruce (15,208), 226 behind No. 3 Randy Moss (15,292), 868 behind No. 2 Terrell Owens (15,934) and 7,829 behind No. 1 Jerry Rice (22,895).