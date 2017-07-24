Latest free-agent moves: How will Rose fit with the Cavs?

Here's our team-by-team analysis of the major and minor deals in the fourth week of NBA free agency.

All deals listed alphabetically by team.

Cleveland Cavaliers

1.?Agreed to a one-year, minimum deal with guard Derrick Rose

A year after lumping his new team, the New York Knicks, in with the league's super teams, Rose is headed to a legitimate NBA power. (Though not, according to LeBron James, a "super team.") As his minimum salary implies, Rose isn't really part of that core. It's unclear exactly what role Rose will play, since that depends what the Cavaliers can get for Kyrie Irving -- assuming they in fact honor his trade request -- but there's reason to believe Rose can help Cleveland, although also cause for concern about the fit.

In the midst of a disappointing season for the Knicks, Rose made 48.7 percent of his 2-point attempts last season, a better percentage than he shot during his 2010-11 MVP campaign. His shot distribution was the most efficient of his career. Rose attempted a career-high 41.1 percent of his shots inside 3 feet, per Basketball-Reference.com. He also cut way back on his inaccurate 3-point attempts, taking just 6.1 percent of his shots beyond the arc, his lowest mark since 2009-10.

In particular -- avert your eyes, Phil Jackson -- Rose thrived in New York's pick-and-roll game. His 46.2 percent shooting as a pick-and-roll ballhandler ranked ninth among players with at least 250 such attempts, per Synergy Sports tracking on NBA.com/Stats, just barely behind Irving's 46.7 percent shooting in such situations. (Irving shot a much higher effective field-goal percentage because he was more likely to shoot 3s out of pick-and-roll plays.)

Part of Rose's success can probably be traced to the floor spacing provided by Kristaps Porzingis as either a threat to pop to the 3-point line in the pick-and-roll game or on the weak side when Rose used a different pick-and-roll partner. According to NBA.com/Stats, Rose shot 50.4 percent on 2-point attempts when playing with Porzingis as compared to 46.3 percent when the Latvian big man was on the bench.

In Cleveland, Rose is sure to enjoy the best spacing of his career. Remember that his peak seasons came when the Chicago Bulls were playing two traditional bigs under Tom Thibodeau and ranked near league average in 3-point rate (18th in 2010-11, 20th in 2011-12). In fact, only once in his career has Rose played for a team that attempted 3s at an above-average rate: the 2014-15 Bulls, who just barely surpassed league average. Now he's joining a Cavaliers team whose 3-point rate last season (39.9 percent of all field-goal attempts) was the second highest in NBA history.

As part of a second unit flanked by shooters Channing Frye and Kyle Korver, Rose could be difficult for opponents to stop. Besides adding another poor defender to that group -- Rose's defensive statistics have been dismal since his knee injuries -- there's one major problem with that idea: LeBron James already plays with the second unit, and it doesn't make sense for Tyronn Lue to take the ball out of James' hands and put it in Rose's.

More generally, Cleveland will struggle to play Rose alongside its other stars. The reduction in 3-point attempts -- he went from averaging 6.4 attempts per 36 minutes in 2014-15, his first full season back from knee injuries, to 1.0 last season -- helped Rose's efficiency but also cratered his gravity as a spot-up shooter.

Amazingly, according to SportVU tracking on NBA.com/Stats, Rose scored just 36 points all last season off catch-and-shoot attempts, the league's seventh-lowest total among players who played at least 2,000 minutes. The bottom 10 in that category includes eight centers, Philadelphia 76ers point guard T.J. McConnell and Rose. Any time the Cavaliers play Rose and James together, defenses should feel free to send double-team help at James off Rose, gumming up the Cleveland attack.

The same could be said of Rose and Irving, back before we learned of Irving's request to be traded. Without knowing what the Cavaliers will get if Irving is traded, it's difficult to speculate what Rose's role in Cleveland will be.

If the Cavaliers acquire a point guard who is a strong spot-up shooter but not the dynamic playmaker that Irving is, the possibility of building lineups with James on the bench around Rose and possibly Kevin Love as a Porzingis-style pick-and-roll partner could work. But if Cleveland views Rose as an Irving replacement who enables the team to add wing players instead of another primary ballhandler, that's almost certainly a mistaken belief.

At the price, Rose was well worth the investment by the Cavaliers. There's no way they could have gotten a point guard so talented at the minimum salary, an important consideration for a team that's already paying many multiples its salary in luxury taxes. If Cleveland doesn't realize Rose's limitations, however, adding him to the roster could be costly down the line.

1.?Agreed to an estimated four-year, $170 million extension with guard John Wall

After three weeks of deliberation, Wall becomes the first player to sign a true designated veteran extension since the new NBA collective bargaining agreement added the option. While Stephen Curry re-signed to a designated veteran contract as a free agent and James Harden signed an identical deal with the Houston Rockets earlier in July, Harden's wasn't quite the same because he wouldn't typically have qualified for the designated veteran rule. (Harden and Russell Westbrook, who has yet to sign a similar extension, were grandfathered in after signing extensions last summer.)

The timing of Wall's maximum rookie contract extension left him as one of the league's most underpaid stars while the cap escalated, as he famously lamented when Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Jackson signed for a relatively similar amount in the summer of 2015. With teammates Bradley Beal and Otto Porter getting max deals, Wall is only third on the Wizards in salary for now.

That will change in a big way when this extension kicks in for the 2019-20 season. Because he qualified for the designated veteran extension as an All-NBA third team pick last season, Wall was eligible to make up to 35 percent of the cap as a starting salary instead of the typical 30 percent for players with 7-9 years of experience. (Because the cap won't be known until July 2019, the exact value of Wall's extension can't be determined until then. The $170 million estimate is based on the NBA's current projection for the 2019-20 cap.)

Though Wall couldn't possibly have made more salary, there was still some incentive for him to wait on an extension. Had he repeated on the All-NBA team in 2017-18, Wall could have signed a five-year extension next summer, adding an extra guaranteed year of max money at age 33. But waiting would have come at a price -- had Wall missed out on All-NBA honors, he would no longer have been eligible for any designated veteran extension, forcing him to make All-NBA in 2018-19 to qualify for the higher salary if he re-signed as a free agent.

Better, then, for Wall to lock in to the lucrative deal now. The Wizards made that decision more palatable by making this deal as favorable for Wall as possible. He got a player option on the final 2022-23 season, allowing him to become a free agent at age 31, as well as the maximum possible 15 percent trade bonus.

It's possible that Washington comes to regret Wall qualifying for the designated veteran extension. He's likely to fall in the group of players who are good values at the 30 percent max but overpaid at 35 percent of the cap, as I found when looking at players who would have been eligible for the designated extension had it existed in the past.

Typically, only the league's top handful of players will remain good values at 35 percent of the cap so deep into their careers, and Wall doesn't quite qualify. On the plus side, Wall is young for a player with seven years of experience -- he won't turn 27 until September -- and signing him to a four-year extension instead of a five-year one protects the Wizards from paying him far into his 30s.

More than that, though, Washington needed to keep Wall to hold the whole operation together. Beal and Porter have been effective in their roles playing off Wall; asking them to step into larger roles as primary shot creators would likely have cratered their efficiency. And since their contracts mean the Wizards are capped out for the foreseeable future, trading Wall would have been the only alternative course of action for Washington.

So the Wizards will swallow hard on what's likely to be one of the league's highest payrolls for years to come. The Wizards will almost certainly pay the luxury tax this season and likely will do so again in 2018-19, with only smaller contracts coming off their books. Even in 2019-20, when Wall's extension kicks in, Washington already has more than $100 million in salary committed to just four players: Beal, Porter, Wall and backup center Ian Mahinmi.

The limitations on them as taxpayers will require the Wizards to be creative to upgrade their weak bench, which cost them a chance to reach the Eastern Conference finals last season. But in a conference in flux with several stars heading to the Western Conference and the Cleveland Cavaliers in a peculiar place after Kyrie Irving's trade request, the young core gives Washington a chance to contend for years to come.