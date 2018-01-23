LaVar Ball to be assistant coach for LiAngelo and LaMelo's team for friendly in Lithuania

LaVar Ball will serve as an assistant coach for LiAngelo and LaMelo's team, Vytautas, on Tuesday night in a Big Baller Challenge contest in Lithuania.

Vytautas will play against BC Dzukija in the Big Baller Challenge -- a five-game series of friendly games that do not count in the standings. The team put together the series in order to get LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball playing time against other teenagers. The Ball brothers, whose father is LaVar Ball, signed with Vytautas in December.

"He will be an assistant coach on game protocol but will drive the team through the game and make many of the decisions," a team spokesman told ESPN. "The style the team is going to play is going to be LaVar's choice."

Vytautas coach Virginijus Seskus told ESPN through a translator, "LaVar wants the team to play fast. He also has an idea for a new way for the team to play defense, so we're going to try it out tonight. Today we'll be like two equal coaches, but this will only be for the friendly match. We'll see how it goes today."

"Why not let him do it? It's only a friendly match. It will end and everyone will forget about it."

Vytautas is 3-0 in the Big Baller Challenge thus far. LiAngelo Ball is averaging 23.3 points in the three games, while LaMelo is averaging 18.3 points and 7.3 assists.

Vytautas plays in two different leagues: the Lithuanian league, which counts in the standings, and the Big Baller Brand. The team is 4-16 and in last place in the Lithuanian league, which features increased competition and older players than the Big Baller Challenge.

The brothers played sparingly in their Lithuanian league debut, a loss to Lietkabelis on Jan. 13, and went scoreless in a combined 14 minutes. However, they played a combined 43 minutes because of a 116-93 blowout loss on Sunday to P. Zvaigzdes. LiAngelo finished with 20 points, while LaMelo had 13.