LaVar Ball: Lonzo Ball's shooting percentage will be fine

Los Angeles Lakers rookie point guard Lonzo Ball has dazzled in the Las Vegas Summer League, recording two triple-doubles and leading all players with 9.3 assists per game. He has struggled to make shots, however, but LaVar Ball says his son doesn't need to change how he shoots.

LaVar Ball, in a radio interview Monday on Mornings with Keyshawn, Jorge and LZ on ESPN LA 710, said his son doesn't need to tinker with his shot, despite his 38.2 percent shooting percentage in Las Vegas.

"Oh, ain't nobody tinkering with his shot. He's going to shoot the same way, comfortable, like I said, who cares about his shot," he said.

"Here's the thing, he missed a lot of shots in the first few games. They act like the percentage is going to stay there. He'll go about four or five games where he'll go 4-for-5, 6-for-8. It will catch up with him. So it's not a big deal. And it'll come out to a percentage where he's always been, in the high 40s."

He actually shot far better than that in his only season at UCLA; he made 55 percent of his shots then.

Ball, who left the Lakers' 108-98 semifinal victory over the Mavericks in the third quarter with tightness in his right calf, was having his best shooting night before his injury. He drained 5 of 7 shots, including 2 of 3 3-pointers, for 16 points.

The Lakers announced that Ball will not play in Monday night's championship game against the Trail Blazers.