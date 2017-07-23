LaVar Ball gets tech, forfeits game after pulling AAU team off court

LaVar Ball pulled his Big Ballers AAU team off the court during a game Saturday after he was whistled for a technical foul for arguing a foul call and uttering a profanity toward a referee.

The incident occurred during a playoff game at the Double Pump Best of Summer Tournament in Anaheim, California. The game was ruled a forfeit, giving the victory to the opposing team.

Ball's team, which includes his youngest son, LaMelo, was winning 69-60 at the time of the forfeit, according to USA Today Sports.

Ball, whose eldest son is Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball, disputed a foul that was called as one of his players went for a steal along the sideline. Immediately after the whistle, Ball repeated, "That's not a foul. That's not a foul. That's not a foul."

Then, in an apparent reference to an official whom Ball felt was out of position, he said, "He came way over here to call that bulls---."

After being issued a technical, Ball motioned toward his players on the court and bench and said, "Let's go." Ball and his players proceeded to grab their gear and leave the court.

In a video posted by Overtime, Ball can be heard saying outside the gym afterward, "It's not about the referee. I'm not gonna have my guys playing hard, and they're cheating. I don't play that s---."

Ball has been no stranger to controversy this year. He recently got into a war of words with Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, who was fined $10,000 by the NBA for directing an obscenity at Ball on social media. Ball quickly fired back at Embiid, saying, "You gotta use cuss words when you don't have no intellect."