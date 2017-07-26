LeBron James invites Derrick Rose to workouts in Vegas

LeBron James invited new teammate Derrick Rose to join him for workouts in Las Vegas this week, and the invitation was accepted, league sources told ESPN.

The two former MVPs could participate in their first workout session as early as Wednesday, sources say. Rose inked his one-year deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday.

James has spent the past few days vacationing and working out in Las Vegas.

Phoenix Suns guard Eric Bledsoe, who has been linked to trade talks for disgruntled Cavs star Kyrie Irving, is also among the players working out with James in Las Vegas, sources say.

James sold Rose on the idea of coming to Cleveland for a new beginning and a chance to compete for an NBA title. This week's workout should help expedite the on-court chemistry that tends to occur with new teammates during training camp in late September.