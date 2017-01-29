LeBron James first to score 20,000 points for Cavaliers

CLEVELAND --? LeBron James became the first player in Cavaliers history to score 20,000 points for the franchise in Sunday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

James came into the game needing six points to set the mark. He reached the plateau with 9:39 remaining in the second quarter, scoring a layup to give him 20,001 points in his 10 seasons with Cleveland.

He has nearly twice as many points as the Cavs' second-leading scorer, Zydrunas Ilgauskas, who had 10,616 points with the franchise.

The Cavs are the 16th NBA franchise to have a 20,000-point scorer in their history. Brooklyn, Charlotte, Detroit, Golden State, Milwaukee, Minnesota, New Orleans, Orlando, Phoenix, Portland, Toronto, Memphis, Washington and the L.A. Clippers are the 14 teams remaining without one, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

James came into the game with 27,913 career points in 14 seasons with Cleveland and Miami, eighth most in league history.