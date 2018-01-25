LeBron James wanted All-Star draft televised, but not all concurred

Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James wanted to televise Thursday's All-Star Game draft -- but not all NBA players shared his opinion.

The National Basketball Players Association said in a statement on Thursday morning that players could not reach a consensus on whether they preferred to televise the All-Star draft.

"It was the absence of a consensus by prospective players likely to be affected that led to" the decision not to support televising the draft, the association said. "Whether a decision to broadcast the draft will be made after this year's game, that will be determined going forward."

James and Stephen Curry -- the leading vote-getters in their respective conferences - chose the two All-Star teams on Thursday in a call with league officials.

After Thursday afternoon's draft, James tweeted that he supported the idea of televising the selection process. Curry's tweeted reply seemed to indicate he agreed with James.

James and Curry chose the rosters without regard for conference affiliation from the pool of starters and reserves. Results will be revealed on Thursday evening.

The NBA changed the format this season from its traditional East vs. West matchup after lackluster games the past two seasons, when players made little attempt to defend and the West nearly scored 200 points in both of its victories.

In addition to attempting to improve the competitive nature of the game, the new format provides an interesting dynamic for James and Curry. James will have the opportunity to select Kevin Durant, who is Curry's teammate. James also could choose Kyrie Irving, his former teammate who now plays for the Celtics. Or Curry could select James' teammate Kevin Love, which could be awkward because Love's teammates questioned the illness that led him to leave a recent game and practice during a fiery closed-door meeting on Monday, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Some players and coaches had recently supported the idea of televising Thursday's draft. NBA commissioner Adam Silver earlier this month recognized the intrigue in publicizing the draft but said doing so would put Curry and James in an "impossible position" because of their relationships with players in the draft.

"They're picking one player over another -- in part, not because they necessarily think that player is better than another player, maybe because they have a personal relationship with the player, or they think that player would be a better complement to the players," Silver said in a news conference earlier this month. "And that, invariably, if they just did it as a pure draft, guys would say, 'Oh, I can't believe such and such was selected before that player.' So I would only say, it's a big change from where we were, and I think we'll see how this works, and it will develop over time. ... The goal was to improve the All-Star Game, not put a cherry on top of the cake."

Per the NBA's rules, James' and Curry's first four selections must come from the pool of starters. James selected ahead of Curry because he finished with the highest overall voting total. Curry was scheduled to receive the first selection among the reserves.

The NBPA said there was no formal process to ask players their opinions on televising the draft. Players' opinions were conveyed via NBPA leadership, and the lack of consensus was one factor in the decision to ultimately keep the draft proceedings private.