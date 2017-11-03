LeBron youngest ever to 29,000 points; Cavs end four-game slide

WASHINGTON --? LeBron James scored an NBA season-high 57 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 130-122 win over the Washington Wizards on Friday, helping the Cavs snap a four-game losing streak.

At 32 years, 308 days, James became the youngest player in NBA history to reach 29,000 career points, according to ESPN Stats & Information, finishing the night with 29,049. It was James' 11th career 50-point game, tying him with Allen Iverson for the sixth-most in NBA history, and his first since he had a career-high 61 against the then-Charlotte Bobcats on March 3, 2014.

James, who is in his 15th season, joins Kobe Bryant as the only players to score 50 points in a game in their 15th season or later over the past 50 seasons, according to ESPN Stats & Information; Bryant scored 60 in his final career game in his 20th season.

James' 57 points tied? Kyrie Irving's franchise record, which Irving set against the San Antonio Spurs on March 12, 2015.

James shot 23-for-34 from the field, 9-for-9 from the free throw line and added a game-high 11 rebounds as well as seven assists. The 23 made field goals were a career high.