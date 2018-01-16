Leonard Fournette in car accident but is not injured

JACKSONVILLE, Florida -- Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette was involved in a minor car accident on Tuesday but was not injured, the team announced.

The Jaguars say Fournette's car was rear-ended but would not provide any further details.

"Leonard is OK and was able to drive home," the team said in a statement. "Appreciate everyone that has reached out to check on him."

Fournette ran for 109 yards and three touchdowns in the Jaguars' 45-42 victory over Pittsburgh on Sunday. He is just the second rookie in franchise history to rush for 1,000 yards (1,040 yards and nine TDs) in a season.

The Jaguars play the New England Patriots on Sunday in the AFC Championship Game.