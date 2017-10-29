Le'Veon Bell takes some Twitter shots at Bengals rookie Joe Mixon

CINCINNATI -- Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell was clearly keeping an eye on Bengals rookie Joe Mixon on Sunday.

Bell took some shots at Mixon via his Twitter account during the first half of the Bengals' game against the Colts. With the Steelers playing in the late game, Bell was clearly watching the Bengals' contest, and hadn't forgotten about some comments Mixon had made about him the week before.

While Bell didn't refer to Mixon by name, the rookie wears No. 28, while Bell wears No. 26.

Mixon had expressed frustration after a loss to the Steelers last Sunday. Mixon had no second-half carries and only seven total carries in the loss, while Bell had 35 carries.

"Me personally, I feel like I can do way more than [Bell] did. Like I said, I only had seven carries. I can't showcase nothing if I don't get the ball. There's nothing else I can say," Mixon said.

"It's frustrating. I feel like I'm seeing [Bell] got the ball 35 times, and I got it seven in the first half and then don't touch the ball again," Mixon said. "[Jeremy] Hill only got one touch in the second half. It's frustrating to us running backs. We feel like we're in the room and we feel like we're part of the offense. If it worked in the first half, why not do it in the second?"

Bengals coach Marvin Lewis said Mixon needed to "show maturity" with his comments. However, it did not affect his playing time. Mixon caught a screen pass in the first half of the game against a Colts that went for 67 yards.