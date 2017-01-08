Le'Veon Bell torches Dolphins for Steelers playoff-record 167 yards

PITTSBURGH --? Steelers running back? Le'Veon Bell?is rewriting the record books once again, breaking the franchise's single-game postseason rushing mark in Sunday's AFC wild-card matchup.

Bell torched the Miami Dolphins for 167 yards on 29 carries Sunday, surpassing Steelers great Franco Harris, who rushed for 158 yards in Super Bowl IX in 1975.?

Bell, the 11th player in Steelers playoff history with at least two rushing touchdowns in a game, also owns the franchise's single-game regular-season record with 236 yards against the Buffalo Bills in Week 14.

The 24-year-old running back is doing damage on a variety of Miami's defensive looks. On his first 20 carries, Bell produced 12 rushes for 96 yards against seven or few defenders in the box and seven rushes for 52 yards against eight-plus defenders.

Bell averaged 157.0 yards per game during the regular season, the third-highest clip in NFL history for a running back, and he surpassed that total Sunday.