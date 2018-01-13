LiAngelo Ball, LaMelo Ball held scoreless in loss

In their second professional game in Lithuania, this one coming against improved competition in the Lithuanian league, the Ball brothers failed to score.

LiAngelo played nine minutes and LaMelo logged just five in Vytautas' 95-86 road loss at Lietkabelis.

The two brothers combined for 29 points in their debut on Tuesday in a Big Baller Showcase game -- a five-game "friendly" series designed to play against second-tier teams featuring exclusively teenagers.

Vytautas coach Virginijus Seskus told ESPN he wasn't sure how much he'd be able to play LiAngelo, 19, and LaMelo, 16, in Lithuanian league games -- where the competition is upgraded and there are fewer players their own age.

In their first Lithuanian league game, which counts in the standings, LiAngelo and LaMelo spent the majority of the time on the bench. LiAngelo was 0-for-3 from the field while LaMelo was 0-for-4. The duo combined to miss all five of their 3-pointers.

Vytautas entered the game in last place in the Lithuanian league with a 4-13 record. Lietkabelis is in fourth with a 12-6 mark.

Vytautas' next game is Monday in the Big Baller Showcase at home against Lietuvos Rytas' second team.