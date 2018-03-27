LiAngelo Ball reportedly decides to enter NBA draft

LiAngelo Ball, who has been playing professionally in Lithuania after leaving UCLA, is making himself available for the NBA draft, his agent told Yahoo! Sports.

The 19-year-old brother of Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball was embroiled in a shoplifting scandal in China last year while on a trip with the Bruins. Upon his return to the United States, he was suspended indefinitely by UCLA and left the program without having played a game.

His father, LaVar Ball, said LiAngelo and his 16-year-old brother, LaMelo, would be preparing for the NBA draft. Both have been playing in Lithuania.

According to agent Harrison Gaines, LiAngelo Ball is expected to work out for some NBA teams and will participate in the Pro Basketball Combine in May.

Ball averaged 15.7 points in nine games with Vytautas Prienu, but most experts agree he faces an uphill battle to be one of the players selected in the two rounds of the NBA draft in June.