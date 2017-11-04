Lightning at Spartan Stadium delays Michigan State-Penn State

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Lightning strikes have emptied Spartan Stadium and delayed the top 25 matchup between Michigan State and Penn State for at least an hour.

Michigan State officials project that the game won't resume until 5:30 p.m., although that is not an official time for a restart. That would make for a delay of nearly four-and-a-half hours.

Thunderstorms reached the East Lansing area midway through the second quarter. A lightning strike at 1:15 p.m. forced officials to pause the game with 7:58 left to play in the half.

No. 7 Penn State was leading No. 24 Michigan State, 14-7.

The stadium was evacuated and the less-than-capacity crowd on the cold, wet day was sent to nearby campus buildings to wait out the storm. More lightning was visible from the stadium in the hour that followed the initial delay.