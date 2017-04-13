Lions president Rod Wood says NFL to release schedule Thursday

DETROIT -- The Lions unveiled the look of their new uniforms Thursday night, but team president Rod Wood said something more important to all NFL fans will be revealed a week later -- the 2017 schedule.

After showing off the uniforms, Wood was asked what's next on his agenda.

"I don't have anything else other than getting this renovation done," Wood said. "That's the thing I got to focus on getting done before the season starts.

"The schedule coming out next Thursday will be a focus, too."

The league released its preseason schedule Monday afternoon and typically spaces out the preseason and regular season schedule reveals by about a week. The release would come a week before the league's annual draft, set to start in Philadelphia on April 27.