Longtime Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda in hospital

Former Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda has been hospitalized, a team spokesman told NBC4 in Los Angeles.

No details of Lasorda's condition were released. The Orange County Register reported that Lasorda had been in the hospital for several days.?

Lasorda, 89, was in the hospital last year due to back and shoulder issues, missing Los Angeles' divisional series games against the Washington Nationals. He also went to the hospital in August after a fall that required stitches.

He managed the Dodgers from 1976 to 1996, leading the team to two World Series titles. He has recently served as a special adviser to the Dodgers.