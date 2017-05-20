Longtime Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda in hospital

LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers say Hall of Fame manager Tom Lasorda has been hospitalized.

The 89-year-old Lasorda is resting comfortably, according to a team official. The club didn't provide any additional details Saturday on his condition.

The Orange County Register reported Lasorda has been in the hospital for several days.

Lasorda has spent almost seven decades in the Dodgers' organization, starting as a minor league pitcher in the Brooklyn system in 1949. He has been a pitcher, coach and manager for the Dodgers, and guided them to their last World Series championship in 1988.

"He means a lot, not only to me personally but to the coaches, players and obviously the players and the city," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said before Saturday's game against Miami.

"I consider him a friend. He's helped me along the way and supported me, rode me a little when I needed it. Given me a hard time, which is great. To see him in the clubhouse, in my office, watching batting practice is always nice. We can't wait to get him back out here."

Lasorda is a special adviser to the chairman. He is a consistent presence in the seats next to the Dodgers' dugout, where Magic Johnson -- part of the team's ownership group -- also sits when he's in attendance.

Roberts, who played for the Dodgers, said he has appreciated Lasorda's availability.

"What we as coaches and myself talk to our players about is playing a certain brand of baseball, the way when I was coming up and growing up under Tommy's watch, the Dodgers way," he said. "To still see him as a sort of patriarch of the Dodgers, you hear stories. It reinforces what we're talking about.

"To have him around to bridge that gap from when he was managing to when I was playing to now when I'm managing, it's definitely a good thing to have him around."

Lasorda guided the Dodgers to two World Series titles while managing the team from 1976 to 1996. During his tenure, the Dodgers won four National League pennants and eight division titles.

Lasorda makes numerous appearances on behalf of the Dodgers and Major League Baseball, traveling often for charitable appearances, community events and visits to military personnel.

