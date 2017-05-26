Longtime Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda has surgery to replace pacemaker

Former Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda is "doing well" after undergoing surgery Thursday to have his pacemaker replaced, the team announced Friday on Twitter.

The team said last Saturday that the 89-year-old Lasorda had been in the hospital and was resting comfortably.

Lasorda has spent almost seven decades in the Dodgers' organization, starting as a minor league pitcher in the Brooklyn system in 1949. He has been a pitcher, coach and manager for the Dodgers, and guided them to their last World Series championship in 1988.

He is a special adviser to the chairman and is a consistent presence in the seats next to the Dodgers' dugout, where Magic Johnson -- part of the team's ownership group -- also sits when he's in attendance.

Lasorda guided the Dodgers to two World Series titles while managing the team from 1976 to 1996. During his tenure, the Dodgers won four National League pennants and eight division titles.

He makes numerous appearances on behalf of the Dodgers and Major League Baseball, traveling often for charitable appearances, community events and visits to military personnel.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.