Lonzo Ball going from one extreme to the next as he settles into rookie season

LOS ANGELES -- Lonzo Ball went from being too passive in Portland to being super aggressive against the Brooklyn Nets almost as fast as he can start a fastbreak after grabbing a rebound.

In the span of 24 hours, Ball went from taking just two shots in 28 minutes in a loss at Portland to playing as aggressive as he has all season outside of his 29-point outing in Phoenix in the second game of the season when he was feeling it offensively. It was as if he went from zero to 60 offensively.

Playing so aggressive that he forced several of his shots, Ball finished with six points, seven assists, five rebounds and two steals with no turnovers in a 124-112 win over the Nets.

Ball shot 3-for-15, with the point guard aggressively taking on defenders in the paint in traffic. But the Lakers will take this Ball over the one that went scoreless for the first time in his pro and college career in a loss at Portland on Thursday night.

"I don't think he can ever be too aggressive honestly," Lakers coach Luke Walton said. "I think there is a couple that he shot that probably the passes were available for him. But I think that is great for him. Get into that paint, learn at this level what it takes to take on that contact and finish and make those reads going downhill. Again, he had our highest plus-minus, he was aggressive getting downhill all game long and he had zero turnovers. I hope he does that next game too.

"Whether he makes or misses shots, right now I don't care. He will figure that out. He is that good of a player. That is how we want him, envision him playing with that type of tempo and putting that type of pressure on team's defenses."

With his predecessor D'Angelo Russell making his big return to Los Angeles, Ball made it very clear what his intentions were from the tip. He immediately fired a 3-pointer and airballed it to start the game. Then he took a rebound and three seconds later drove the lane and made a driving floater in traffic.

He would then miss two more driving shots in the paint. He ended up taking four shots in three minutes, doubling the total amount of shot attempts he took in 28 minutes in Portland.

"Very passive," Ball said of how he described what he saw on his tape from the loss to the Blazers. "There are a lot of gaps that I can get into and get to the basket a majority of the time. Unfortunately, shots didn't go down but they were all right there."

Defensively, Ball continues to play solidly and made life difficult for Russell at times when paired up. Russell did his usual thing and got plenty of shots up. The former Laker scored 17 points but went just 8-for-24 from the field, including 1-for-8 from 3.

While D'Angelo did D'Angelo things, Ball is clearly still trying to feel his way and figure things out offensively nine games into his career. Ball is trying to adjust to how defenses are playing him while shooting 32-for-104 (30.7 percent), including 10-for-39 (25.6 percent) from 3-point range.

Walton has said the coaching staff will not consider altering Ball's unorthodox shooting technique because the rookie shot 41.2 percent from 3 at UCLA last season. Walton also says Ball makes a lot of his perimeter shots in practice and that he just needs to keep shooting and adjusting to the NBA 3-point range.

Ball knows that him shooting more will keep defenses more honest and hopefully prevent them from playing the passing lanes. Some defenses have sagged off Ball on the perimeter, playing under screens and trying to take the pass away from him.

Ball has said that he likes the shots he's getting and will keep taking them.

"It keeps the defense guessing," Ball said. "Everybody is playing me for the pass so if I can get into the lanes, I have to take advantage of that."