What are those? Lonzo Ball rocks Harden Vol. 1s at Lakers workout

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- When projected top-three overall draft pick Lonzo Ball walked off the floor after a private workout for the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, there was a notable absence in his attire: his $495 Big Baller Brand signature ZO2 sneaker.

The ZO2 is not yet in mass production and is therefore unavailable until its Nov. 24 ship date, so Ball instead wore a pair of Adidas Harden Vol. 1 shoes, which he frequently wore while starring as a freshman at UCLA.

In a recent interview on Complex's "Sneaker Shopping" series, Ball said he plans to wear only his signature shoe once he's in the NBA.

"Personally, I'll probably wear my own shoe just because it's my own shoe, my thing," Ball said. "It's nice to have freedom to wear whatever you want. But at the end of the day, why wouldn't you want to wear your own shoes?"

ESPN's Chad Ford, in his latest mock draft,?has the Lakers taking Ball with the No. 2 overall selection.?