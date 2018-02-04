Despite loss, Patriots are Vegas favorites to win Super Bowl LIII

The New England Patriots lost 41-33 to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII on Sunday, but Las Vegas still believes they are the favorites to win next year's title.

New England sits atop the early odds at 9-2 to win Super Bowl LIII at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook. The Patriots were 5-1 to win Super Bowl LII, after winning Super Bowl LI 34-28 over the Atlanta Falcons.

The Steelers, at 8-1, are the only other team with single-digit odds at Westgate.

The Eagles, coming off their Super Bowl LII win, have the best odds of any NFC team at 6-1. The Minnesota Vikings (12-1), Green Bay Packers (12-1), New Orleans Saints (16-1) and Atlanta Falcons (18-1) are among the next tier of contenders.

Another notable team: the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers opened at 300-1 to win Super Bowl LII at Westgate last February. This year? They tied for the eighth-best odds at 20-1.

With Alex Smith reportedly headed to the Washington Redskins (80-1), one big offseason storyline will be where free-agent QB Kirk Cousins lands. He has the potential to shift the futures odds of a team.

The Chicago Bears, New York Jets and Cleveland Browns at 100-1 are the three biggest long shots on the Westgate board.

A record $138.4 million was bet on Super Bowl LI at Nevada sportsbooks. The handle on this year's game is expected to break that record.

Super Bowl LIII will take place on Feb. 3, 2019 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.