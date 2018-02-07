Lou Williams, Clippers nearing extension before trade deadline

Extension discussions between guard Lou Williams and the LA Clippers have gathered significant momentum and a new contract is within reach before the NBA trade deadline on Thursday afternoon, league sources told ESPN.

Rival teams were increasingly resigned late Tuesday night that Williams, 31, was exiting the trade market and returning to the Clippers on a multiyear contract, league sources said.

Williams' career-year of 23.3 points per game, the Clippers surprising team success and the stability of staying with an organization with which he's grown comfortable has pushed him toward the extension over chasing free agency this summer, league sources said.

Because of Williams' stature as one of the most pursued players on the trade market, his looming commitment to remaining with the Clippers could serve as an impetus to get unleash a sluggish trade deadline into gear on Wednesday.

Williams has had the best season of his career with the Clippers, averaging 23.3 points and 5.3 assists this season. Across 12 years with Philadelphia, Atlanta, Toronto, Lakers and Houston, Williams has averaged 13.5 points.

The Clippers have discussed trade scenarios for center DeAndre Jordan, but league sources say that, so far, no traction exists on a deal and there's a real possibility that Jordan finishes the season with the Clippers. Jordan can opt-out of his contract this summer and become an unrestricted free agent.

After trading All-Star forward Blake Griffin to the Detroit Pistons for a deal that incuded Tobias Harris and Avery Bradley, the Clippers are 27-25 and ? game out of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.