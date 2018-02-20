Louisville players criticize NCAA: 'The mistakes that Andre McGee made didn't have to do with us'

Former Louisville players on the 2013 national title team criticized the NCAA for its ruling to have the championship vacated, but said that won't change what they accomplished.

"I don't care that much about the perception," Luke Hancock, the 2013 Most Outstanding Player, told ESPN. "And I don't think it changes that much. We won those games. It's not like that never happened."

"It's dumb," added former player Kevin Ware. "At the end of the day, the mistakes that Andre McGee made didn't have to do with us. The NCAA is a joke."

The NCAA Division I Infractions Appeals Committee ruled that Louisville must vacate records in which players competed while ineligible during the 2011-12 through 2014-15 seasons -- which meant that the school will vacate its 2013 national championship.

The panel found that former Louisville director of operations Andre McGee acted unethically when he arranged stripper parties in which sexual acts occurred involving players and recruits.

"None of that stuff was going on in 2013," added Ware, who suffered a gruesome broken leg in the Cardinals' win in the Elite Eight.

Hancock, who works for Clearpath Financial of Raymond James financial firm in Louisville and also hosts a radio show for 93.9 ESPN, also said that he and many of his teammates from the national championship team had been communicating through a group text after hearing the news that the NCAA upheld the school's appeal.

Hancock and the other players said they had yet to speak with former Louisville coach Rick Pitino, who was fired by the school prior to the season due the program's involvement in the FBI probe.

"I've been preparing for it because I know the record on appeals," Hancock said. "But it still kind of blindsided me."

"Disappointing? Yes," he added. "But they can't take away the experience. And they can't look at it as if it never happened, because we won those games."

"I'm not really hurt by it," Chane Behanan told ESPN. "I don't need accolades to define who we were and what we accomplished."

"Our legacy is going to live on," added Wayne Blackshear, who started 34 games in 2013. "They can take the banner down, but they can't take away what we did."