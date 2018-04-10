Loyola's Sister Jean at Wrigley Field for Cubs opener

CHICAGO -- It feels like winter in Chicago, so it's only appropriate that the Loyola-Chicago men's basketball team, joined by Sister Jean, participated in the pregame ceremonies before the Cubs' home opener at Wrigley Field on Tuesday.

Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, 98, a chaplain for the Loyola-Chicago men's basketball team, became a national celebrity for her outspoken support of the Ramblers during their surprise run to the 2018 Final Four. Her rise to fame included a bobblehead doll created in her honor.

Sister Jean and several members of the Ramblers watched the pregame festivities on the field before the Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates?squared off for the first game of the 2018 season played at The Friendly Confines. She received a rousing ovation after she tossed a first pitch from her wheelchair, which bounced to home plate as she covered her face in laughter. Her lap was covered with a No. 18 "Sister Jean" Cubs jersey that she had received.

Loyola coach Porter Moser and guard Ben Richardson also threw out first pitches. Several members of the Ramblers are scheduled to lead the crowd during the seventh-inning stretch rendition of "Take Me Out to the Ballgame."

Loyola became just the third No. 11 seed to reach the Final Four last month. It was the Ramblers' first trip to the Final Four since they won the 1962 NCAA title.

It was another frigid day at Wrigley Field, where the Cubs and Pirates were playing a day after the originally scheduled opener was postponed because of snow.