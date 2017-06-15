Luke Heimlich will not attend College World Series with Oregon St.

OMAHA, Neb. -- Luke Heimlich, the Oregon State pitcher convicted in 2012 of molesting a 6-year-old female family member, released a statement Thursday that he would not travel with his team to the College World Series.

The Beavers are seeded No. 1 at the CWS and will open the tournament Saturday against Cal State Fullerton. Heimlich, 21,? removed himself from competition last week as Oregon State prepared to play Vanderbilt in the Corvallis, Oregon super regional.

The left-hander then went unselected in the Major League Baseball draft this week.

"For the past six years, I have done everything in my power to demonstrate that I am someone my family and my community can be proud of, and show the one person who has suffered the most that I am committed to living a life of integrity," Heimlich said in a statement released by a family friend.

"This situation has caused great pain to my family members over the years and I am devastated that they have to relive it all again so publicly. Today the Oregon State University baseball team is heading to Omaha for the College World Series -- something my teammates, my coaches and I have worked for all year and dreamed about for a lifetime. I'm sad to say I am not joining them, because doing so would only create further distraction for my teammates, more turmoil for my family, and given the high profile of the national championship, direct even more unwanted attention to an innocent young girl.

"I want to wish my teammates the best. I hope they understand this decision as my family and I continue to work through this together. My hope is to return to OSU next year as a student-athlete and continue to earn the trust of my community."

Heimlich finished 11-1 with a 0.76 ERA this season for Oregon State and was expected to be an early pick in the 50-round draft.

Details about his 2011 crime as a 15-year-old were published last week in a story by The Oregonian. The newspaper said it learned about the case, which occurred in Washington state, after it ran a background check that is routine for subjects of in-depth profiles.

Heimlich was charged with two counts of molestation for abuse that began when the girl was 4, according to the newspaper report. He pleaded guilty to one count of child molestation and entered a diversion program.

He finished probation and court-ordered classes in 2014 and was required to register as a sex offender. He failed to re-register in Oregon this year as a sex offender, according to multiple reports and was cited on a misdemeanor court that was later dismissed.

Oregon State President Ed Ray issued a statement Thursday shortly after Heimlich announced that he would not play.

"I concur with this decision as to do otherwise would certainly serve as a disruption and distraction to the team due to the significant public scrutiny that this matter has attracted. As well, I am mindful of the need for providing safety for all concerned that otherwise might be at risk during times of heightened emotions," Ray's statement said.

"If Luke wishes to do so, I support him continuing his education at Oregon State and rejoining the baseball team next season," Ray said in the statement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.