Magic's Aaron Gordon out, Jazz's Donovan Mitchell in dunk contest

Utah Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell is expected to participate in the dunk contest on NBA All-Star Weekend, replacing injured Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon, league sources told ESPN.

Gordon withdrew with a hip injury on Monday.

Mitchell has exploded into the NBA as a rookie this season, shoulder to shoulder with Philadelphia's Ben Simmons in the Rookie of the Year race. He's shown a penchant for explosive dunks and could fare well in the event.

Mitchell, 21, is averaging 19.7 points, 3.5 assists and 3.4 rebounds a game for Utah. He's had two 40-plus-point performances.

Gordon, who leads the Magic with 18.4 points per game average this season, has missed the team's past three games with his injury.

Gordon had competed in the past two All-Star dunk contests and finished as runner-up in 2016. He was eliminated in the first round last year.