Magic's Nikola Vucevic out 6-8 weeks with broken left hand

Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic left Saturday night's game against the Washington Wizards with a broken left hand and will be out six to eight weeks, league sources tell ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Vucevic was injured with about seven minutes remaining in the first quarter. X-rays on his left hand revealed a fractured first metacarpal.

With Vucevic out, Orlando is without four of its opening-night starters. Evan Fournier?(ankle) and Aaron Gordon?(calf), the Magic's two leading scorers, are both sidelined with injuries, and swingman Terrence Ross?(MCL) is also out indefinitely.

Point guard Elfrid Payton is the Magic's only healthy starter.

Vucevic is averaging 17.8 points and 9.6 rebounds per game this season for Orlando.? ?