Magic's Nikola Vucevic out 6-8 weeks with broken left index finger

Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic left Saturday night's 130-103 loss to the Washington Wizards with a broken bone in his left index finger. He will be out six to eight weeks, league sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Vucevic was injured with about seven minutes remaining in the first quarter.?X-rays on Vucevic's left hand revealed the fracture, and the Magic said he will undergo surgery at a date to be determined.

With Vucevic out, Orlando is without four of its opening-night starters. Evan Fournier?(ankle) and Aaron Gordon?(calf), the Magic's two leading scorers, are both sidelined with injuries; Fournier missed his eighth straight game and Gordon his fourth straight Saturday. Swingman Terrence Ross?hasn't played since injuring his knee Nov. 29 and is out indefinitely.

Point guard Elfrid Payton is the Magic's only healthy starter.

Vucevic is averaging 17.8 points and 9.6 rebounds per game this season for Orlando.? ?

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.