Mariners minor leaguers take Uber from Phoenix to Albuquerque

Four Seattle Mariners minor leaguers had a plan to avoid getting up at 3 a.m. for a road trip: Book a separate flight. Smart.

Except the flight fell through, and the group was forced to take an Uber from Phoenix to Albuquerque, New Mexico, at a cost of $683.52.

Relief pitcher Mark Lowe, infielder D.J. Peterson, first baseman Dan Vogelbach and pitcher Pat Light made the seven-hour journey to meet up with their Tacoma Rainiers teammates for a Triple-A game on Monday, and they didn't seem to mind.

They even gave their driver five stars for his effort.

Tacoma lost the game 6-5. Vogelbach went 1-for-4 with an RBI. Peterson was 0-for-3. Lowe and Light didn't pitch.

Hopefully, the four got some sleep in the car. The Rainiers play a doubleheader Tuesday.

The Rainiers teammates aren't the first athletes to go the Uber route to get to a team event. Last month, Buffalo Bills defensive back Shareece Wright took about a 550-mile and over eight-hour Uber trip from Chicago's O'Hare Airport to the team's practice facility in Orchard Park, New York. That ride cost him $632 -- plus a $300 tip.

The Rainiers players didn't mention how generous they were with a tip. While three of the players have little or no major league experience and probably would take a big hit to the pocketbook on an Uber bill like that, Lowe can probably afford it. He has over 10 years of big league experience, earning over $16 million.