Putting on a hat from the university to which they have committed has become a tradition for high school recruits on national signing day.?

But Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio put his own twist on the process Wednesday. He wore a cap with the logo of each MSU commit's high school as he mentioned them during a national signing day news conference.?

Dantonio joked about his signing day stunt on Twitter.?

-- Sarah Scrivens