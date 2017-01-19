Mark Trumbo, Orioles agree to 3-year, $37.5M contract, according to report

The? Baltimore Orioles?have reached a three-year deal with slugger? Mark Trumbo?worth $37.5 million, a source confirmed to ESPN.

FanRag earlier reported news of an agreed upon deal between the two sides.

Trumbo, 30, was an 18th-round pick of the Angels in 2004. Since debuting in 2010, the 6-foot-4, 225-pound slugger has played for four teams, compiling a lifetime average of .251 with 178 home runs in 849 games.

In December of 2015, the Mariners traded Trumbo and pitcher C.J. Riefenhauser to the Orioles in exchange for reserve catcher Steve Clevenger.?With Baltimore in 2016, Trumbo hit 47 homers, most in the majors and tied for the fourth-highest single-season total in franchise history, helping the Orioles reach the postseason for the third time in five years.

It was the first career playoff appearance for Trumbo, who was named an All-Star for the second time.

A first baseman and outfielder, Trumbo started 95 games in right field for the Orioles in 2016. He ranked fourth among AL right fielders with 10 assists, but accounted for minus-9 runs saved, second worst at the position.

Following the season, Trumbo received a one-year, $17.2 million qualifying offer from the Orioles.

ESPN Orioles reporter Eddie Matz contributed to this report.