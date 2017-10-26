Marshawn Lynch practices with old high school during suspension

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch?kept busy during his one-game suspension by?spending some time practicing this week with the football team at his alma mater, Oakland Technical High School.

Sporting his Raiders helmet as cameras rolled for his reality show, Lynch showed off some fancy footwork and a nasty stiff-arm on an unsuspecting prepster. It took four, five or six Bulldogs players to bring him down on another play.

Lynch posted video of the practice on his Instagram account.

Lynch was suspended by the NFL for making contact with an official during the Raiders' Week 7 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.?

Raiders offensive coordinator Todd Downing said he had not yet seen Lynch's Instagram video.

Asked how he felt about Lynch working out with a high school team during his suspension, Downing said, "To be honest with you, I'm so focused on this situational Thursday. We have third down, red zone, all of that going in today. I was dialed in on Buffalo.

"I don't really know what it was. I know that he loves football and he's a football junkie. I wouldn't expect anything different. We're excited to go put on a good showing with Buffalo and meet up with him after that."

The Raiders play at the Buffalo Bills on Sunday and will fly to Florida after the game and spend the week practicing at the IMG Academy in Bradenton before playing the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 5.

Head coach Jack Del Rio did not speak Thursday, but he was asked Wednesday about when and how Lynch would rejoin the Raiders.

"We've got people that will handle that part," Del Rio said. "Right now, we're just focusing on Buffalo."

Lynch has rushed for 266 yards and two touchdowns on 72 carries for a career-low 3.7 yards per rush.