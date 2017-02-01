Marvin Wilson, No. 4 overall in ESPN 300, picks Seminoles

HOUSTON -- The nation's top-ranked defensive tackle will take his talents to Florida State.

Marvin Wilson, the No. 4 overall player in the 2017 ESPN 300, announced Wednesday that he will sign with the Seminoles, putting a punctuation mark on a top-10 recruiting haul for coach Jimbo Fisher and his staff.

Wilson, the top-ranked prospect in Texas, chose FSU over LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma and South Florida. He made the announcement in front of friends, family and classmates at Episcopal High School in Houston.

At 6-foot-4, 332 pounds, Wilson is a big, strong defensive tackle with good quickness who has the potential to play right away.