Masahiro Tanaka to take mound for Yankees in ALCS opener vs. Astros

Masahiro Tanaka will take the mound Friday night when the New York Yankees open their American League Championship Series against the Astros in Houston.

Luis Severino will start Game 2 on Saturday in Houston. CC Sabathia will start Game 3 on Monday in New York. Sonny Gray will take the mound for Game 4.?

Gray has only thrown 3 1/3 innings since Sept. 28, so he's scheduled to throw a simulated game Thursday at Minute Maid Park.

The Yankees made the announcements Thursday afternoon, less than 24 hours after they knocked off the Cleveland Indians in the decisive Game 5 of the AL Division Series.

Tanaka pitched Game 3 of that series, striking out seven, walking one and allowing three hits in a 1-0 victory in New York.

"He's had some really big starts, his last two starts have been outstanding," Yankees manager Joe Girardi said of Tanaka. "And there's a lot of times that he really gets on a roll and he puts a bunch of them together and we're going to need a good one from him tomorrow."

Tanaka will oppose Astros left-hander Dallas Keuchel in the series opener. The two also met in the 2015 AL wild-card game, with Keuchel and the Astros winning 3-0.

Justin Verlander will take the mound for the Astros in Game 2.?