Matt Forte announces retirement, thanks Bears, Jets

Running back Matt Forte, one of the NFL's most prolific offensive players over the past decade, announced Wednesday that he is retiring.

"For the past 10 years, I've been blessed to play professionally a game that I've loved since I was 6 years old. But, after much prayer and reflection, I've decided to retire from the NFL," Forte said in a statement to Sports Spectrum?that was also released on Instagram and Twitter.

He added: "It's time for the workhorse to finally rest in his stable."

Forte, 32, broke down at the end of last season for the New York Jets, landing on injured reserve in Week 17 after battling a chronic knee injury.

Statistically, it was by far the worst season of his career. Sharing time with Bilal Powell and Elijah McGuire, Forte finished with career lows in rushing attempts (103), yards (381) and touchdowns (2).

Despite the struggles, Forte expressed his gratitude to the Jets for the past two seasons.

"My experience as a Jet was truly first rate," Forte said in his statement. "To all of my many coaches and teachers over the years, thank you for your dedication and commitment to my growth and success as a person and player."

After a distinguished career with the Chicago Bears, Forte signed a three-year, $12 million contract with the Jets in 2016. He rushed for a team-high 813 yards in 2016, immediately establishing himself as a well-respected veteran leader.

Forte's knee flared up at the end of the 2016 season, requiring arthroscopic surgery, and the pain returned midway through the 2017 season. He also battled turf toe, which caused him to miss a game.

Forte told the Sports Spectrum podcast that he was already contemplating retirement heading into the 2017 season.

"I had played as long as I actually wanted to play, and through a lot of prayer and talking to my wife and family and everyone, I decided to call it a career and move on to bigger and better things," Forte said. "A decade is a long time, but on the grand scheme of things, there's a lot of life ahead of me."

The Jets still have Powell and McGuire in the backfield, but they will look to add another runner for their three-man rotation.?Forte's move saves the Jets $3 million on their salary cap -- the same amount if they had released him.

Forte will go down as one of the sport's premier offensive weapons. Since 2008, his rookie year, he has accumulated 14,468 yards from scrimmage, more than any player in the league.

"To all Chicago Bears fans, you're truly the best fans in all of professional sports," Forte said in his statement. "Thank you for embracing my family and me from day one! The roar of the crowd at Soldier Field as I'd break a run or make a big catch will forever be ingrained in my mind."

He also told the podcast that his favorite NFL memory will be his regular-season debut in 2008, when the Bears upset the Indianapolis Colts and he rushed for 123 yards and a touchdown.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.