Matt Kenseth to drive select races in No. 6 car for Roush Fenway Racing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Matt Kenseth will return to NASCAR Cup Series competition, running select races for Roush Fenway Racing this year in the No. 6 car normally driven by Trevor Bayne.

The number of races Kenseth will drive was not announced. Bayne has sponsorship from AdvoCare for 10 of the remaining 28 events.

The 2003 NASCAR Cup Series champion, Kenseth did not land a ride for the 2018 season after his release from Joe Gibbs Racing and will have sponsorship from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

Kenseth's first race will be May 12 at Kansas Speedway, and he will compete the following week in the NASCAR All-Star Race (he is eligible from his win at Phoenix last year). The move gives up any playoff hopes for Bayne, who sits 26th without a top-10 finish after nine races in 2008.

"It's not like I didn't have any opportunities to go drive race cars -- I certainly could have done that at some different places, different things [but] none of it tempted me or interested me like this did," said Kenseth, 46.

"This was the right deal at the right time. If this came up a couple of months ago, I probably wouldn't have done it. I certainly had a really good time the last six months having time off. I've been very happy and very content. You worry about leaving that."

Bayne, who has multiple sclerosis, is healthy. When asked if this decision was made because Bayne is virtually out of playoff contention, Roush Fenway president Steve Newmark said the organization feels a two-car operation is best rather than starting a third part-time car for Kenseth, who also could have a managerial role at Roush Fenway in the future.

"Jack has told me many, many times that Matt is the best at figuring out how to assess and diagnose cars," Newmark said. "It just seemed like the right time -- we had made improvements and for us to take the next step and it would be beneficial to bring Matt back into the fold."

Kenseth said he didn't know if this would evolve into a full-time ride for him in 2019 as the Wyndham deal with Roush Fenway is a multiyear deal. Newmark said the organization is focused on 2018 and setting his schedule.

Roush Fenway has not won a non-restrictor-plate race since 2014.

"I'm anxious to have that [feedback from him], but we're also anxious building back on the races that Matt has won, ... and add to that," team owner Jack Roush said.

"Whether there is another championship in there for Matt and Roush Fenway, that remains to be seen in years two or three - if there is a year two and three for Matt in the car. We'll just have to see how it goes."

Kenseth has 39 career victories in 650 career starts and spent his first 13 seasons at Roush before moving to Joe Gibbs Racing after the 2012 season. JGR released Kenseth after the 2017 season and replaced him with Erik Jones.

Bayne, who won the 2011 Daytona 500 in just his second career start, has 16 top-10 finishes in 175 career Cup starts. He finished 22nd in both the final 2016 and 2017 standings. His deal with Roush Fenway and Advocare (whose sponsorship is 15 races this year) runs through 2019.

"It's an overall company performance issue," Newmark said. "When looking at opportunities to get ourselves better, this seemed like the right opportunity.

"We do hope it jump-starts Trevor and he benefits from this, because our hope is he would have a long career ahead of him."