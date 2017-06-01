Mets apologize after mascot's obscene gesture at Citi Field fans

The New York Mets apologized Wednesday night after their mascot, Mr. Met, made an obscene gesture at fans at Citi Field during the team's 7-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Video on social media showed Mr. Met walking down a tunnel at the ballpark, turning around and giving the finger to the fans. It was unclear what, if anything, the fans said to the mascot before he made the gesture.

"We apologize for the inappropriate action of this employee," the Mets later said in a statement posted to their Twitter account. "We do not condone this type of behavior. We are dealing with this matter internally."

On the field, Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom was pounded for seven runs on eight hits in a loss to a Brewers team that entered the night with just two wins in its previous nine games. An announced attendance of 26,517 took in the game as the Mets dropped to 23-28 on the year.

Mr. Met has been the Mets' live mascot since 1964. It has an official Twitter account, with almost 50,000 followers. And it's been in the headlines previously this season, with a friendly, online back-and-forth with Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard.