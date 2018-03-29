Mets hitter Rusty Staub, known after career for work for police and firefighters, dies at 73

Longtime New York Mets hitter Rusty Staub, who tallied 2,716 hits in a 23-year baseball career, died Thursday at the age of 73.

Staub played for five major league teams from 1963 to 1985, including a pair of stints in New York. He also made All-Star appearances for the Houston Astros, Montreal Expos and Detroit Tigers, and played one season with the Texas Rangers.

He was a career .279 hitter with 292 home runs and 1,466 RBIs to go along with the 2,716 hits.

After his playing career, Staub gave back to New York firefighters and police officers through the Rusty Staub Foundation, raising millions for the families of first responders killed in the line of duty.