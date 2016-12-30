Michael Bennett, Seahawks reach 3-year extension

Michael Bennett and the Seattle Seahawks have agreed to a three-year extension through the 2020 season, the star defensive lineman confirmed Friday to ESPN's Josina Anderson.

The three-year deal is worth $31.5 million, with $17.5 million in guarantees and bonuses, sources confirmed to ESPN. Bennett will earn $16 million in 2017, and $19 million by March of 2018. The Schultz Report first reported the terms.

"I'm real happy about making $16 million in the first year, I know that," Bennett told Anderson.

"I'm glad they have the confidence in me to contribute to this great defense and in keeping everybody together. I can't complain; I'm about to be 32, so get as much money as you can while you're playing."

Bennett, 31, is in his fourth season with the Seahawks and his eighth season in the NFL. He missed five games this season with a knee injury but still has four sacks, 17 quarterback hits and 12 tackles for loss. Last season, Bennett led the Seahawks with 10 sacks and 21 quarterback hits.

The two-time Pro Bowler said during the 2015 offseason that he considered holding out for a new deal, but he ended up showing up to training camp on time. Last offseason, Bennett skipped voluntary workouts but showed up for a mandatory minicamp and training camp.

Bennett's previous contract took him through the 2017 season.