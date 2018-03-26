Michael Bennett turns self in; GM says Eagles learned of incident Friday

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Michael Bennett appeared before a judge Monday afternoon at the Harris County court in Houston, after a warrant was issued for his arrest on a felony charge of injury to the elderly related to an alleged incident at NRG Stadium following Super Bowl LI.

Bond was set at $10,000 and he will be permitted to travel between his home in Hawaii and the Houston area for court appearances.

At the NFL owners' meeting in Orlando, Florida, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said his team wasn't aware of the incident until Friday, when the indictment was announced. He said he doesn't think Seahawks general manager John Schneider withheld information from the Eagles when Seattle traded Bennett to Philadelphia earlier this month.

Roseman also said he has spoken with Bennett about the incident and will let the legal process play out.

"People are innocent until proven guilty," he said.

A release from the District Attorney's office stated that Bennett was a spectator and in town to watch his brother, Martellus, a player for the New England Patriots, on Feb. 5, 2017. Following the game, Bennett allegedly shoved his way on to the field where players were gathering to celebrate. NRG Security personnel, including the 66-year-old paraplegic, told Bennett he had to use a different entrance for field access, but Bennett pushed through them, including the elderly woman who was part of the security team.

The NFL is looking into the matter.

ESPN's Tim McManus contributed to this report.